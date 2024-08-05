ZANU PF Faction Targets Young Parliamentarians

Tiri panguva yakaoma (we are in difficult times); the problem started when we voted for the PVO bill in parliament and Zanu almost lost to the opposition. It was later realized that most of the young MPs from the party had just logged in and went out. We are now being accused of resisting the push for the President to have another term as well as lacking party ideology. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 Their biggest fear is, that if the opposition MPs move a motion to impeach the President, they think we will support that.

Another ZANU PF MP, who claims to be a war veteran, accused the young MPs were betraying the party. He said:

They have no ideology; they are dealers so what they do is, they come to Parliament and sign the register and after that, they get in town to run their errands. We almost lost to CCC legislators when we voted for the PVO bill. Something needs to be done or else the party is in serious problem.

However, ZANU PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi who is also the MP for Gutu South, refuted the factionalism allegations, saying the ruling party trusts its MPs. Said Togarepi:

All our MPs are cadres of the party who were deployed to represent ZANU PF in parliament because of their loyalty and consistency. All our MPs have gone through several ideological orientation through the Chitepo School of Ideology which makes them very sound and grounded. The leadership is happy with the performance of the young MPs. I urge you to ignore the nonsense coming from uninformed sources.

There has been a lot of speculation and discussion about Mnangagwa potentially seeking a third term in office.

Recently, Mnangagwa publicly stated that he does not intend to run for a third term and plans to retire after completing his current term.

However, some political analysts and commentators are sceptical about the sincerity of this pledge.

More: Pindula News

