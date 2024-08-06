Bogus Doctor Performs Surgeries On Patients In Gokwe

Munyeki pleaded guilty to the four counts and was remanded in custody to Thursday for sentencing.

The court heard that on 05 January 2024, Munyeki purported to be a dental practitioner when he was approached by Stella Sibanda who had a toothache.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Munyeki extracted Sibanda’s two teeth and she started experiencing some pain.

Sibanda went to Samuchembu Health Centre where she was examined and the matter came to light.

On the second count, on 01 March 2024, Munyeki circumcised Daison Chelo who had approached him complaining of some pain in his private organ.

Chelo also started experiencing some complications and he reported to Samuchembu Health Centre where the offence was discovered.

On the third count, Munyeki also misrepresented himself as a medical doctor and operated on Taimon Ndege who had a hernia.

Ndege developed some complications and was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where the offence was discovered.

Munyeki also pretended to be a medical practitioner and carried out surgery on Erisha Siakachoma’s neck and removed a growth.

Siakachoma later went to Samuchembu Health Centre.

The police arrested Munyeki at a funeral wake in Chirape, Gokwe, on Monday last week.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment