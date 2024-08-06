Simelisizwe Sibanda Sworn In As Deputy Minister

Sibanda was fired after he humiliated a Shona early childhood development (ECD) teacher, Winnet Mharadze and demanded that she be transferred from Clonmore Primary School in Bubi Constituency, allegedly for not being proficient in the local language, Ndebele.

The ZANU PF MP had gone to donate uniforms to learners at the school, 55 km out of Bulawayo, off Harare Road near Gloag High School on June 24, 2024.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

During a meeting attended by teachers, parents and hundreds of learners, Sibanda asked Mharadze why she was in Matabeleland and tested her by asking her what “uqethu” is.

Uqethu means grass, and it is part of a common tongue twister among IsiNdebele speakers that goes “Qum’ qethu, ‘gecu ‘qethu,” which simply means cut the grass.

A day after his sacking, Sibanda issued an apology for publicly criticising the ECD teacher, saying he took “full responsibility” for his actions. He said:

I understand that my approach to addressing the issue of a teacher’s language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism. I want to assure the public and especially the teachers that my intention was solely to ensure that our children receive quality education, and I was concerned about the teacher’s ability to communicate effectively with her students. However, as a national leader, I should have addressed this issue through appropriate channels, avoiding public platforms that may have fueled the tribal connotations.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment