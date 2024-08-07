Machete-wielding South African Pastor Remanded In Custody

Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, his son Vincent Revival Motsoeneng, 27, and bodyguard Clement Camillot Baloyi, 43 appeared in court but were not asked to plead.

They were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for August 16.

As reported by IOL, the three men are facing a variety of charges, including assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property, assault and intimidation.

Motsoeneng, a self-proclaimed prophet and charismatic preacher, together with his son and bodyguard, stormed the school premises and forcibly took his two boy grandchildren.

One of the children is in Grade RR and the other is in Grade 2.

The mother of the children died in April, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family over the custody of the children.

Teaching staff attempted to prevent the father of the children, that is Pastor Motsoeneng’s son, from taking them from the school.

The pastor and the other two men then stormed the school and managed to drag the children out of the school armed with a rifle and a machete.

Following the incident, angry community members and learners torched the Incredible Happenings Church premises, reducing the large white marquee to ashes.

