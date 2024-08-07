Masvingo Magistrate Denies Foreign Tourists Bail

Prosecutor Tarisai Muvengi also argued that Slavik faces 20 years in jail and that was a serious offence.

The Czech’s charge was altered from spreading falsehoods to publishing a false statement with the intention to incite the public.

Slavik is alleged to have recorded a statement in a video in which he said that there was no water or electricity in Masvingo.

His lawyer told the court that Masvingo was going for days without water and 12 hours without electricity.

The State dropped another charge against Slavik, that is, criminal nuisance.

Slavik reportedly wailed in court after he was denied bail.

Ssekamwa, who was allegedly found with a rubber toy penis, is being charged with violation of the Censorship Act.

The two were initially both remanded to August 16, 2024, but this was later changed to be the trial date after their lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure protested and the magistrate concurred. Said:

The State has overwhelming evidence against the accused person as they have a video in which he features making utterances which they say is circulating on social media. The State also has overwhelming evidence against Ssekamwa as the artificial penis was recovered from his bag.

