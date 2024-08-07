Mpofu, Chimombe Indicted For Trial In The High Court

6 minutes ago Wed, 07 Aug 2024 16:10:13 GMT

Moses Mpofu (49) and his business associate, Mike Chimombe (43), who are facing fraud charges have been indicted to the Harare High Court, Anti-Corruption Court for trial.

In a statement issued this Wednesday, 08 August, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the trial has been set down on a continuous roll from the 01 to the 04 of October 2024. Reads the statement: