Mpofu, Chimombe Indicted For Trial In The High Court
Moses Mpofu (49) and his business associate, Mike Chimombe (43), who are facing fraud charges have been indicted to the Harare High Court, Anti-Corruption Court for trial.
In a statement issued this Wednesday, 08 August, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the trial has been set down on a continuous roll from the 01 to the 04 of October 2024. Reads the statement:
Allegations are that the accused persons forged a ZIMRA Tax clearance certificate and an NSSA compliance certificate in the name of Blackdeck Private Limited and attached them in a bidding document which they submitted to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development for a tender for the supply and delivery of goats for the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.Feedback
They misrepresented that the company was in full compliance with ZIMRA and NSSA requirements.
Acting on the misrepresentation, the Ministry of Lands contracted Blackdeck Private Limited.
More: Pindula News
