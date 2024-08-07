Petrol And Diesel Pump Prices Rise Slightly

3 minutes ago Wed, 07 Aug 2024 15:09:05 GMT

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased the pump price of Petrol (E20) by 1 cent to US$1.60 per litre, while that of Diesel 50 has also increased by 1 cent to US$1.63 per litre.

In a public notice, ZERA said the new prices are effective from 07 August 2024 to 04 September 2024.

ZERA also announced fuel prices in ZiG even though the product is not available in the local currency.

