Petrol And Diesel Pump Prices Rise Slightly
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased the pump price of Petrol (E20) by 1 cent to US$1.60 per litre, while that of Diesel 50 has also increased by 1 cent to US$1.63 per litre.
In a public notice, ZERA said the new prices are effective from 07 August 2024 to 04 September 2024.
ZERA also announced fuel prices in ZiG even though the product is not available in the local currency.
The price of diesel has been set at ZiG22.42 per litre, while petrol now costs ZiG22.08 per litre. ZERA said:
The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.
In South Africa, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has effected price reductions for both petrol and diesel with effect from 07 August.
Both grades of petrol will come down by 15 cents per litre, while diesel will drop by between 17 cents (50ppm) and 28 cents (500ppm).
According to IOL, following the adjustments on Wednesday, 95 Unleaded petrol will cost R22.32 at the coast and R23.11 in Gauteng, where the slightly less expensive 93 Unleaded will now retail for R22.71.
