US$194 000 Stolen In Staged Armed Robbery

Investigations revealed that Banda was the driver of the vehicle that was “robbed.” He had received information about his employer’s travel arrangements, which he used to orchestrate the staged incident. Reads the ZRP statement:

ARREST OF FIVE SUSPECTS FOR A CASE OF ROBBERY WHICH OCCURRED AT THE 136 KILOMETRE PEG ALONG HARARE- MASVINGO ROAD AND RECOVERY OF US$100 442.00 CASH

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of five suspects in connection with a stage-managed case of armed robbery which occurred on 04th August 2024 at the 136-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road, Makumimavi area, Chivhu.

The suspects, Richard Banda (23), Tawananyasha Nyengerai (21), Lionel Chipenzi (25), Harrison Chiinge (24), and Carlos Muwani (23), were arrested for stealing US$193 900.00 cash and a cellphone from a Toyota Hiace vehicle which was travelling from Bulawayo to Harare.

The vehicle was being driven by one of the suspects, Richard Banda, who was accompanied by the complainant.

The suspects posed as police officers and stopped the vehicle. They snatched a bag containing the money and cellphone before fleeing in their getaway car, a Nissan Note registration number, AGN 2303.

Investigations by detectives linked Richard Banda to the crime, leading to his arrest. He implicated his cousin, Tawananyasha Nyengerai and the other suspects, resulting in their arrest.

The arrests led to the recovery of US$100 442.00 cash.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that Richard Banda had planned the robbery incident with his relatives and colleagues after getting information from his employer on their travel arrangements.

The Police crack teams are on high alert and will ensure that all robbery syndicates and those who leak information on their employer’s financial status and movements are brought to book.