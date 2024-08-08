Bikita Man Suffering From "Runyoka" Moves To Married Lover’s Home

I met the lady in Beitbridge and we got intimate after she had separated from her husband. After that I began to have problems. I have something like an STI on the privates and I feel like there are small insects that come out from there and fly leaving irritants (Uriri/unye) similar to hurukuru (The buffalo bean). itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 When I tried to establish the problem that’s when I learnt that I had slept with a lady who was locked (akaiswa runyoka/Rukawo). When I tried to engage them they had reconciled and they both ran away and I struggled for a very long time. We visited faith healers who told me that the lady’s husband was responsible for my illness but he denies it. The woman is now suffering from stomach aches and she was told it’s because of the charm put on her that was making her sick. So I am now staying at her place but the husband is still slippery.

Matupire said if he returned to his home, the pain would increase, therefore, he decided to continue staying at the woman’s place. He added:

I have been in and out of police custody as I often clash with the family.

Magadzire Village head Isaiah Zirumbwa Magadzire, where the woman comes from, confirmed the incident to TellZim News.

He said they were trying to assist Matupire but the biggest challenge was that the alleged perpetrator was nowhere to be found. Said the traditional leader:

The young man met this lady who is married in Beitbridge after she had separated from her husband. The two got intimate and the man started suffering from stomach pains in which he says he felt things like worms moving up and down his stomach. After the incident, the woman’s husband then followed up on his wife and they reconciled, however, the man continued suffering until he came here to engage the woman’s husband. The challenge now is that the alleged perpetrator denied having used any locking system (juju) and has since disappeared. So what we did was to seek help from the police to intervene and make sure that the man stayed. As it stands they are staying together and Matupire sleeps in another room. Before, he used to sleep outside. We warned them against intimacy as that could worsen the situation.

Zirumbwa also appealed to those who may help the young man as he was in excruciating pain.

Runyoka is a traditional African practice which involves the use of magical charms or spells, often administered by a traditional healer or witchdoctor, that are meant to “bind” a married person to their partner, making it impossible for them to engage in sexual relations with anyone else without suffering negative consequences.

It is believed that the enchantment will cause harm or misfortune to the unfaithful spouse, such as severe illness, paralysis, or even death.

More: Pindula News

