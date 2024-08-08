Charamba, Makarawu Advance To The Olympics 200m Finals

Speaking to The Herald, Charamba, who is the son of the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), George Charamba, said:

The aim of coming here was just to enjoy myself like I said (before) I am not setting expectations for myself, I am just going to try to go there and have fun. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 So, I went out there, had fun, and ended up making the final Tapiwa and me. We can now call ourselves the history makers because, at the end of the day, people never expected two Zimbabweans to be in the final. It’s a great feeling because the last time Zimbabwe, if I am not mistaken, had a person who was an Olympic finalist in athletics it was Brian Dzingai who is my mentor also. So, I listen to him. So, by listening to him I managed to make the Olympic final and it’s just a great feeling for me, him, and Tapiwa.

The heat was won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo in 19.96 seconds, with United States favourite Noah Lyles coming second in 20.08s. Added Charamba:

I will probably say it was very pivotal because it was him (Dzingai) and coach Ken (Harnden), he is my coach right now in Auburn. He is a Zimbabwean. They all played a big role and brought me into the system. I trusted the system and I am now an Olympic finalist.

Makarawu had another good performance, though he finished behind USA’s Erriyon Knighton who won the race in 20.09s and Joseph Fahnbulleh who was second in 20.12s. Said Makarawu:

It was impressive for sure, I started feeling tired after 150m. But I think it was okay… I am still impressed that I made it to the finals. It has been my target since last year. So, I am glad today I made that dream come true. Whatever is going to happen in the final I don’t mind because I have attained the goals that I set for myself for this year. So, I am happy for myself and I thank God for that. It is such an honour and we thank God for that because it’s history that we made, me and Makanaka and we thank God for that because without God we couldn’t have made the finals but with Him everything is possible and we have made history. And we are going to do our best tomorrow? We will see how it goes.

