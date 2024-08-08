Chidimma Adetshina Withdraws From Miss South Africa Competition Amid Online Abuse Over Her Nigerian Heritage

I would like to start off by thanking everyone who has stood beside me right from the start of my Miss South Africa journey. I’m really grateful for all the love and support I have been shown. Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey however, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 With the support of the Miss South Africa Organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience. I would like to take this opportunity to wish my fellow finalists all of the best for the remainder of the competition. Whoever wears the crown represents us all. ❤️❤️❤️

Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina

Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa 2024 competition following a torrent of online abuse and xenophobic attacks after her Nigerian heritage was publicly scrutinised.

Many South Africans, including cabinet ministers, questioned her credentials, leading to an investigation into her citizenship by the country’s Home Affairs ministry, at the request of the pageant organizers.

On August 7, the South African government stated that the investigation had uncovered “prima facie indications” that Adetshina’s mother may have committed fraud and stolen the identity of a South African woman at the time of Adetshina’s birth.

Faced with this onslaught of harassment and the intrusive government investigation, Adetshina made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Miss South Africa 2024 competition. Said SA home affairs minister, Leon Schreiber:

Reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in home affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina’s mother. An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child.

Schreiber said that the ministry was obtaining legal advice on the implications on Adetshina’s citizenship, adding the contestant did not participate in the alleged unlawful actions as she was an infant at the time.

The Ministry also said the investigation has widened to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment