EU-funded Kariba Dam Wall Rehabilitation Project Now Complete

Over the years, water falling from the dam’s sluice gates eroded the rock floor at the foot of the dam wall, creating an 80m-deep pool.

In 2023, Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the plunge pool has progressively deepened on account of the forces of the spilling water jets, adding that this could result in catastrophic dam failure.

Engineers feared that the abrasion within the plunge pool would one day threaten the dam’s foundations, and they came up with a solution – reshape the pool.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo, said:

There was a need to reshape the plunge pool to create a new stepped profile aimed at decreasing the amount of swirling, improving energy dissipation and guiding the spilling water away from the dam foundation.

According to newZWire, had this not been done, there was a risk that Kariba would one day collapse, risking the lives of 500,000 people, and the economic impact would be at least US$20 billion.

The EU then provided 113 million euros for the project, under its Global Gateway strategy to promote green energy.

Further funding came from AfDB (US$75 million), World Bank (US$75 million) and the Swedish government (US$25 million) for technical support and contract supervision.

ZRA, co-owned by the governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia, provided a further US$19.2 million.

Acting CEO of ZRA, Temba Mhlanga, said that the work to reshape the pool meant digging out and hauling over 300,000 cubic metres of rock from the site, using drill and blasting. He said:

This is a unique feature. No other dam has had its plunge pool reshaped whilst it’s in existence. Current technology is to create the pool as you build the dam, for the obvious reasons of the dangers of using explosives just downstream to the toe of the dam. It had to be controlled blasting.

A concrete slab was installed as a lining to protect the bottom of the dam. This construction work was carried out by the French contractor Razel-Bec, which began the project in 2017. The pool is now set to be refilled with water.

Henrik Hololei, Hors Classe Adviser of the European Commission said:

Today we are witnessing here the inauguration of one of the most impressive EU-funded engineering projects in Africa. The Kariba Dam, its monitoring system, the cofferdam, and the plunge pool excavation represent European engineering at its best. The excavation works were completed in 16 months, which included blasting and hauling a volume of solid rock that could fill more than 120 Olympic swimming pools.

A second part of the project is to replace the six sluice gates, which are used as a spillway to release water from the dam.

Work is underway to replace the gates, funded by the World Bank, AfDB and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

The contractor is General Electric-Freyssinet and Gruner-Stucky is providing the engineering services. Completion is expected in 2025.

