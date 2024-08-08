Five Killed, Four Injured In Head-on Collision On Harare-Mutare Highway

7 minutes ago Thu, 08 Aug 2024 20:30:07 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday, August 7, at around 7:20 PM. The incident took place at the 53-kilometre-peg along the Harare-Mutare highway.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said that a Ford Ranger vehicle carrying two passengers collided head-on with a Honda Fit vehicle transporting five passengers.

The tragic collision resulted in the deaths of five individuals, while four others sustained injuries. The victims were identified as follows:

