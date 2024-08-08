Pindula|Search Pindula
Five Killed, Four Injured In Head-on Collision On Harare-Mutare Highway

7 minutes agoThu, 08 Aug 2024 20:30:07 GMT
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday, August 7, at around 7:20 PM. The incident took place at the 53-kilometre-peg along the Harare-Mutare highway.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said that a Ford Ranger vehicle carrying two passengers collided head-on with a Honda Fit vehicle transporting five passengers.

The tragic collision resulted in the deaths of five individuals, while four others sustained injuries. The victims were identified as follows:

  • Phillip Sithole (34), a male adult of Morningside, Mutare
  • Jimmy Tinashe Sithole (28), a male adult of Morningside, Mutare
  • Samuel Sithole (27), a male adult of Morningside, Mutare
  • Rumbidzai Mlambo, a female adult of Morningside, Mutare
  • Laquisha Sithole (2), a female juvenile of Morningside, Mutare.

Added Comm. Nyathi:

The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should observe stipulated speed limits and abide by all road rules and regulations in-order to curb road traffic accidents.

Above all, motorists are implored to avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so or in areas with poor visibility.

