Human Rights Lawyers Urge Victims Of Police, Army Brutality To Sue Perpetrators

5 minutes ago Thu, 08 Aug 2024 12:00:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is urging victims of human rights violations to take legal action against the perpetrators, particularly those in the uniformed forces, reported CITE.

The organisation argues that holding violators financially accountable will force them to face the consequences of their actions.

In the past, ZLHR has successfully pursued legal action on behalf of victims of violence, filing suits against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the ZRP Commissioner General, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), and the Ministers of Defence and Home Affairs.

Feedback