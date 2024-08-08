Human Rights Lawyers Urge Victims Of Police, Army Brutality To Sue Perpetrators
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is urging victims of human rights violations to take legal action against the perpetrators, particularly those in the uniformed forces, reported CITE.
The organisation argues that holding violators financially accountable will force them to face the consequences of their actions.
In the past, ZLHR has successfully pursued legal action on behalf of victims of violence, filing suits against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the ZRP Commissioner General, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), and the Ministers of Defence and Home Affairs.
As a result of these lawsuits, ZLHR has managed to secure monetary awards for the victims.
Roselyn Hanzi, the Executive Director of ZLHR, has called on victims of human rights abuses to directly sue the perpetrators, emphasizing that legal accountability can serve as an effective deterrent against future violations.Said Hanzi:
When such awards have been secured, applications for garnishee orders have been granted by the courts. The monetary award is deducted monthly from the salary of the police officer.
We must normalise hitting perpetrators of human rights violations straight in their pockets. Why should taxpayers foot the bill for gross human rights violations?
Ministers should also be hit in the pocket… Hundreds of judgments with monetary awards have been obtained against state actors in their official capacity.
Several judgments have been awarded in cases brought against the ZRP and ZNA by victims of violence, with some cases dating back to 2003. These include:
- Barry L. T. Gondo: Z$ 5,650,000.00 (May 17, 2006)
- Kerina Gweshe: Z$ 810,000.00 (March 1, 2006)
- Nyaradzai Katsande: Z$ 133,144.00 (February 20, 2003)
- Peter Chirinda: Z$ 3,264,000.00 (August 17, 2003)
- Phanuel Mapingure: Z$ 950,000.00 (November 16, 2005)
- Ruth Manika: Z$ 8,552.50 (July 1, 2005)
- Sophia Matasva: Z$ 4,850,000.00 (March 29, 2006)
- Trust Shumba: Z$ 1,085,000.00 (October 4, 2004)
- Mercy Magunje: Z$ 9,030.00 (January 2007)
More: Pindula News