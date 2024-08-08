"I'm A Constitutionalist," Mnangagwa Vows To Respect Term Limits
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has affirmed that he will retire when his second term in office concludes in 2028, despite calls from some ZANU PF provinces for him to remain in power until at least 2030.
Addressing the ZANU PF National Assembly of the Youth League in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa stated that he is committed to upholding the national constitution and respecting its term limits. He said:
Besides being a soldier, I am a trained lawyer. I am a constitutionalist. I want our party, our leadership, our people to be constitutionalists.Feedback
We must abide by the provisions of our constitution to the letter. Kana nguva yekuti uende [yakwana] enda. (If your time to go comes, leave).
On July 4, 2024, during the commissioning of a juice and water production plant at the Mutare Teachers College, Mnangagwa declared that he was serving his second and final term as the President of Zimbabwe. He said:
I did my first five years, so I am serving my last five years, which I will complete soon and I will go to rest.
We will go to Congress and look for someone who will succeed me. My days to rest are close; we will go to Congress and choose the one who will follow in my footsteps.
However, since Mnangagwa’s declaration, several ZANU PF provincial branches have requested that he extend his rule beyond the constitutional term limits, ostensibly to oversee the completion of various developmental projects.
