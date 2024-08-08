"Macheso Is Not A Spent Force"

Dr. Kupeta asserted that those who are dismissing Macheso’s 13th album as a sign of his decline are misguided, arguing that the work demonstrates the artist’s continued creative prowess. He said:

Music, as Macheso has consistently proved, is produced for certain demographics of society.

Macheso’s music fully elaborates on the current socioeconomic imperatives of our times in many ways.

Post-2000 generations may dismiss Macheso’s album primarily because of their limitations of social values and moral fabrics of communities grounded in Ubuntu.

It’s very unfortunate that instead of understanding his attempts to locate us on the changing nature of our society, people are ignoring his efforts.

All Macheso has done is demonstrate of firm understanding that culture is not static. The name of the album itself is illustrative of my point.

In Zimbabwe, history will go a long way in the good side of Macheso’s music and how it has influenced public opinions on key issues affecting us as a people.

His music squarely focuses on for instance HIV/AIDS, poverty, hunger, family unity, and women’s development to name but just a few. His fans are not zombies but they acknowledge the message from his music.

So for those saying he is a spent force, I find them maybe having a bone to chew with him.

But, you cannot pull a good man down. Here we are talking of an artist who, beyond his musical career, has helped many disadvantaged sections of our society. That is how we must measure Baba Shero.

Music is not just about dancing and twerking, but what it brings to the common and ordinary man from Bikita.