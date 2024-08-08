Mnangagwa Warns Traditional Leaders Over "Sabhuku Land Deals"

The government built four apartment blocks with a capacity to accommodate 48 families who were previously affected by floods in the Budiriro high-density area in 2021. Said Mnangagwa:

Further, my Government is stamping its authority on the scourge of land barons and will leave no stone unturned in efforts to stop this malpractice. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 These malcontents had spread their wings to our rural areas, including in growth points, peri-urban areas, district service centres, rural service centres and villages in our communal areas.

Mnangagwa urged prospective home seekers to verify the legitimacy of any land or residential stands they intend to purchase with the relevant authorities before completing any transactions. He said:

I implore our traditional leadership to be alert, and vigilant and ensure that proper procedures are followed in parcelling out land. The practice by some unscrupulous village heads to illegally parcel out land in anticipation of urbanisation in their areas of jurisdiction must stop forthwith. Hence, in as much as there is a shortage of housing in the country, I would like to challenge citizens to make

self-introspections when buying stands or land for housing development. This includes engaging and verifying the authenticity with relevant authorities on land or stand transactions for proper guidance and advice before committing resources.

Mnangagwa explained that several years ago, the government recognized that numerous unsuspecting citizens had fallen prey to unscrupulous land barons.

In response, the government embarked on a programme to regularise some of these unauthorised settlements, in alignment with the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy.

The President added that the special dispensation for this regularisation process had a cut-off date of 2021, which coincided with the promulgation of the National Human Settlements Policy. Said Mnangagwa:

People must toe the line and we cannot tolerate lawlessness. Hence, any further illegal developments that emerged post the Policy launch will not be regularised.

In recent years, there has been a proliferation of “Sabhuku land deals”. These are illegal transactions where traditional leaders, known as village heads or “sabhukus,” allocate or sell state-owned land to individuals in exchange for bribes.

These deals are particularly common in rural and peri-urban areas, often near towns and cities.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment