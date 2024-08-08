Ngarivhume Has A Case To Answer, Rules Magistrate

The duo was remanded in custody to August 8 for bail application.

They are accused of being part of a gathering that included 79 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested in June.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu alleged that on June 16 2024, police received information that the two, along with CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 other party activists gathered unlawfully at Timba’s house in Avondale, Harare.

Zinyandu said police officers went to Timba’s house and on arrival, they were confronted by a riotous crowd.

He further alleged that the activists threw stones at the police and some officers were injured while a police Mahindra vehicle was damaged.

He said the activists were subdued after the police fired tear smoke, leading to their arrest.

The delay in arresting Ngarivhume and Gonde, compared to their alleged accomplices, raises questions. It is unclear why the police took more than one and a half months to apprehend them.

Ngarivhume’s arrest coincides with the government’s apparent crackdown on opposition political activists, which has intensified ahead of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled to take place in Harare on August 17, 2024.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment