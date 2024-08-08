SADC Summit: Government Deploys Soldiers In Chitungwiza

A resident at St. Mary’s shopping centre said that there was limited movement and activity in the area following the deployment of security forces. Said the resident:

People are afraid of the soldiers. There is a lot of uncertainty, so people are staying indoors to be safe. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

In an interview with NewsDay, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the security deployments in Chitungwiza were “normal” procedures and that they could potentially be extended to other areas if deemed necessary. He said:

Those are normal police deployments. Just to assure police visibility. So there is nothing sinister or alarming about the presence of police officers, whether on foot or cycles or when they are conducting motorised patrols like what you are indicating (has happened in Chitungwiza). It’s not only Chitungwiza, but where there is a need for police to show its presence, we will certainly do so.

Nyathi, however, refused to comment on the duration of the police deployments.

In a social media post on Wednesday, journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono alleged that the government had deployed military and police forces due to fears of potential unrest. He wrote:

Zimbabwean dictator Emmerson Mnangagwa is turning Zimbabwe’s cities into military garrisons, deploying military hardware as he fears a potential uprising against his illegitimate and corrupt rule after years of looting and plunder. This is happening in Zengeza, a township in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza, just outside Harare. Since June, the dictator has jailed almost 100 pro-democracy activists as he cracks down on any alternative voices.

In another social media post, Chin’ono claimed the government had also deployed soldiers in the city of Mutare. He wrote on X:

This afternoon in Zimbabwe’s eastern border town of Mutare, military trucks with soldiers and hardware, coupled with water cannons, are driving into the local townships as the Zimbabwean dictator Emmerson Mnangagwa panics at the prospect of an uprising after years of looting and plundering. The deployment of military trucks and soldiers into Zimbabwean townships is a worrying sign of increasing authoritarianism under Mnangagwa’s rule. The fact that these actions are occurring alongside the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists suggests that the government is becoming increasingly paranoid about the possibility of an uprising.

The Government has increased security measures and monitored potential protest activity in the lead-up to the upcoming SADC summit.

Authorities have detained over 100 activists on charges such as disorderly conduct and participating in unauthorised gatherings.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment