South African Activist Nhlanhla Lux Criticizes Zimbabwe's Passport Fee Hike

I am happy that Zimbabweans are marching in South Africa because if you look at what they are marching for, they are marching against the hike of their passport price.

They are saying passports cannot be that expensive, meaning a document that makes them legal, that aids and supports our agenda for many years that, no let us all be documented and become legal.

The process of documentation is now expensive and they are taking the price higher.

We all know it is easy to cross the river from Zimbabwe into South Africa, but those who still respect the law are saying “can it be affordable for us to have these passports so that we can be documented and be in line with the laws of both Zimbabwe and South Africa.”