South African Activist Nhlanhla Lux Criticizes Zimbabwe's Passport Fee Hike
South African far-right activist Nhlanhla Lux has criticised the Zimbabwean government’s decision to increase passport application fees for Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country.
Lux, the former commander of the Operation Dudula movement, said the passport price hike was a regressive step that undermines the aspirations of South Africans who want all migrants in the country to be there legally.
Speaking after a group of Zimbabweans and some South Africans marched to the Zimbabwean embassy in Hatfield, Pretoria, to demand a standard and more affordable price for passports on Tuesday, Lux said:
I am happy that Zimbabweans are marching in South Africa because if you look at what they are marching for, they are marching against the hike of their passport price.
They are saying passports cannot be that expensive, meaning a document that makes them legal, that aids and supports our agenda for many years that, no let us all be documented and become legal.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The process of documentation is now expensive and they are taking the price higher.
We all know it is easy to cross the river from Zimbabwe into South Africa, but those who still respect the law are saying “can it be affordable for us to have these passports so that we can be documented and be in line with the laws of both Zimbabwe and South Africa.”
The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa has set the passport application fee for Zimbabwean citizens residing in South Africa at $250 US dollars.
In comparison, the cost of an ordinary passport is $150 US dollars when applied for at any of the numerous passport application centres located across Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News