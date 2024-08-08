Suspected State Agents Try To Break Into Crisis Coalition Office In Harare

As a result of the incident, three CiZC staff members found themselves temporarily trapped inside the premises, only managing to evacuate after being informed by neighbours that the attackers had fled the scene.

This incident is seen as indicative of the ongoing pre-SADC crackdown on civil society and human rights advocates in Zimbabwe. Reads the statement:

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Office under attack

Wednesday August 7, 2024

HARARE

Today in Harare, Zimbabwe, the offices of the Crisis Coalition faced a disturbing incident as suspected state operatives attempted to forcefully enter the premises in Belvedere, Harare, Zimbabwe.

At approximately 10:40 AM, two unmarked white Toyota GD6 vehicles were observed parked by the entrance gate.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that four individuals with covered faces emerged from the vehicles, proceeded to destroy the CCTV camera at the gate, and one of them tried to gain access to the offices.

However, their efforts were thwarted when the alarms were triggered, prompting the intruders to search for alternative means of entry.

In response to this harrowing situation, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) promptly dispatched its legal representatives to aid in the safe evacuation of the staff.

This deplorable attack is indicative of the pre-SADC crackdown on civil society and human rights advocates.

Furthermore, the persistent targeting of civil society organizations and opposition activists, just prior to the SADC summit, is a direct violation of SADC’s guidelines on governance and democracy.

Given that Zimbabwe is set to assume the SADC Chair, it is essential for the nation to champion democratic values and desist from tightening the space for democratic engagement.

The distressing events in Zimbabwe ahead of the SADC Summit underscore the urgent need for regional intervention.

As a manifestation of their stance, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has opted to withdraw from participation in the accompanying regional civil society forums at the SADC Heads of State summit.