Zimbabwean Cattle Rancher Invests R8 Million In Boran Bull From South Africa

Speaking in an interview recorded on YouTube just after the auction, Tafireyi said:

This was not about the price. It was about getting what I value most — the biggest and best Boran stud in Africa. I want to be among the best Boran breeders on the continent. I want to be known for the best quality and cattle genetics in Africa and beyond. I have only been in the industry for three years but my plan is to transform the entire cattle industry in Zimbabwe and to do that we must have the best genetics and the best bulls for the right combinations… Boran cattle are drought tolerant, they eat anything, and do well even under difficult conditions. They are the breed for Africa and this bull will be the cornerstone of my project, as I push to become the biggest Boran breeder in Africa.

Tafireyi’s prized bull, Cyclone, was bred and sold by brothers Simeon and Jarren Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming.

Boran cattle are a breed of beef cattle that originated in the Borana region of southern Ethiopia and northern Kenya.

Boran cattle are well-adapted to hot, arid climates and can thrive in temperatures up to 40°C due to their ability to regulate their body temperature effectively.

They can withstand prolonged periods of drought and scarcity of water and feed. They can survive on sparse vegetation and can go for long periods without water.

Boran cattle have a strong natural resistance to many tropical diseases, such as East Coast fever, trypanosomiasis, and foot-and-mouth disease.

The cows have a high fertility rate, with the ability to calve every 12-14 months. They reach sexual maturity at a relatively young age, around 18-24 months.

Boran cattle produce high-quality beef with a favourable meat-to-bone ratio and a good balance of muscle and fat.

Further, Boran cattle are generally calm and docile, making them easy to handle and manage.

