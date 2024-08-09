Corrupt Police And VID Officers To Be Held Accountable For Road Accidents - Kazembe

I have also directed Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to ensure that we are also policing the police. The police must also be policed.

We have a responsibility to ensure that people abide by traffic laws, but you realise that there are some syndicates involving police and VID officers linked to corruption.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

I have directed the police that we now have to go backwards and check the route, did this vehicle pass through a roadblock and what happened?

And those people, who let the vehicle pass, must be answerable, individually or severally.

Kazembe warned that if a bus is involved in an accident after passing through a roadblock without the required documentation, the law enforcement officers manning that roadblock will be held culpable.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment