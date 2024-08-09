FIFA Bans Yadah From Signing New Players

When the 45-day window elapsed without the club paying the Brazilians, FIFA followed through on the punishment.

In correspondence dated August 6th, FIFA revealed that the ban had now been implemented and directed the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to ensure the prohibition on player registrations takes immediate effect.

The FIFA head of discipline, Americo Espallargas, also communicated the decision to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, which is a member of the global players’ union FIFPRO. Wrote Espallargas:

We refer to the above-mentioned matter as well as to the Decision passed by FIFA in the matter ref. no. FPSD-14605 (the Decision). In this context, it appears that, despite the Decision, the respondent, YADAH FC (the Respondent) has still not complied with its financial obligations towards Juan Luciano Farias (the Claimant). In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by FIFA. Moreover, and by the aforementioned decision, the Zimbabwe Football Association (in copy) is requested to immediately implement the respondent the Club YADAH FC, if not done yet, a ban from registering new players at the national level. We thank you for taking note of the above and for your valuable cooperation in this matter.

ZIFA was furnished with similar letters citing the names of Pedro and Pereira de Brito.

The FIFA penalties stem from Yadah’s breach of the contracts they had entered into with the Brazilian trio of Joao Pedro Marques Barcellos, Juan Luciano Faria, and Deivid Pereira de Brito, who were unveiled by the club on July 14, 2023.

The South American players, unhappy with the treatment they received from Yadah, took their case to FIFA on May 10.

FIFA determined that Yadah had terminated the players’ contracts “without just cause” just a few months after signing them.

