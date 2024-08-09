Government To Safeguard Quality Of Higher Education - Murwira

Therefore, it is important to focus on our education, our skills, on our knowledge.

The purpose of education is to liberate people. Liberation means when you want food, you get it, when you want anything you get it.

He also challenged graduates to use their acquired skills to develop Zimbabwe and the rest of the continent. Said Murwira:

I challenge graduates to use the skills acquired here to develop Zimbabwe and the rest of the continent. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

Zimbabwe has embraced quality assurance in higher education since the 1990s through the establishment of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).

This body ensures that institutions meet certain standards and continuously improve their educational offerings.

In March 2024, ZIMCHE announced that the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) was not authorised to award degrees in Zimbabwe as it is not a registered higher education institution.

It made the declaration after IIP had conferred honorary degrees upon several Zimbabweans, among them Dilesh Nguwaya, Midlands businesswoman Smelly Dube, Fatima Maruta, who runs an orphanage, and Paul Shambare.

Meanwhile, 3 460 students graduated from the Harare Polytechnic College. The event ran under the theme “Transforming learning, research and intellectual excellence for accelerated innovation and industrialisation through heritage-based Education 5.0”.

