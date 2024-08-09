Kidney Patient Loses US$13 000 To EcoCash Agent

Chibwe was remanded on US$100 bail to September 26 pending finalisation of investigations.

Prosecuting, Thomas Chanakira alleged that in January 2024, Nigel Makono’s niece, Ruth Hwarara, fell ill and required an urgent kidney transplant surgery.

The court heard that Makono did not have funds to pay for the services, hence he advertised on social media seeking donations from well-wishers.

Makono received donations in his personal EcoCash account and decided to liquidate the payment for him to receive more donations as his account had reached its limit.

On 03 April 2024, Makono visited the Chibwe Econet shop at Thuli Service Station along Bulawayo Road in Dzivaresekwa 4, Harare, intending to do a cashout transaction of US$ 6,000.

Makono then transferred US$ 6,000 in batches. He had been assured by Chibwe that money was readily available.

After the transfer, Chibwe allegedly only gave Makoni US$500 cash contrary to what he had said earlier.

Chibwe promised Makoni to come back after 30 minutes but Makoni could not make the meeting since he was rushing to attend to his niece at the hospital.

It is further alleged that Makoni later made additional transfers to Chibwe making the total amount US$13 000 and Chibwe only paid him a total of US$1 100.

Efforts to collect the balance did not yield anything as Chibwe became evasive.

The total value stolen is US$13 000 and only US$ 1 100 was recovered.

More: Pindula News

