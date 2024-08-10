Rugeje Calls Police After AK47-wielding Men Rampage Through Bar In Hunt For Rights Activist

They looted the bar clean of expensive whisky as they left the leisure centre in Harare’s Mabelreign suburb.

Briggs Bomba serves as the Programs Director for TrustAfrica, a pan-African foundation that works across Africa to promote democratic governance and equitable development.

ZimLive reported sources as saying it was Gen Rugeje who called the police after the men had left. Police recorded a statement from the general and staff at the golf course.

Over the past few days, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has deployed a significant contingent of police and military personnel into high-density suburbs, in what appears to be an effort to preemptively suppress any feared protests or civil unrest during the regional summit.

As a result of this crackdown, more than 120 government critics have been arrested and denied bail on charges such as “participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry, and disorderly conduct.”

On Friday, August 9, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga announced the deployment of “adequate police officers and resources to ensure that peace prevails” during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, as well as the SADC Summit.

