Soldier Kills Three, Then Himself In Mt Darwin
4 minutes agoSat, 10 Aug 2024 10:39:52 GMT
In a shocking incident, a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer opened fire and killed three people in Mount Darwin on Friday night, before turning the gun on himself.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Mashonaland Central Province, Inspector Milton Mundembe, confirmed the tragic event to The Standard.
However, he stated that the details surrounding the incident were still unclear. Said Insp. Mundembe:
Our officers are on the scene. Four people are confirmed dead, including a soldier.
While the specific motives behind the soldier’s actions are not yet known, the deadly shooting has left the local community in shock.
