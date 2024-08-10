Soldier Kills Three, Then Himself In Mt Darwin

4 minutes ago Sat, 10 Aug 2024 10:39:52 GMT

In a shocking incident, a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer opened fire and killed three people in Mount Darwin on Friday night, before turning the gun on himself.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Mashonaland Central Province, Inspector Milton Mundembe, confirmed the tragic event to The Standard.

However, he stated that the details surrounding the incident were still unclear. Said Insp. Mundembe:

