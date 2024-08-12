Dema Accident: Zimbabwean Family Demands U.S. Diplomat's Apology For Daughter's Tragic Death

Ruvarashe’s parents told the BBC that while they understand the U.S. diplomat has diplomatic immunity, an apology from him could help them find some sense of closure and recovery from the immense pain of losing their young daughter.

Reports indicate that on the morning of June 3, 2024, Ruvarashe was walking to school with her best friend when the tragic incident occurred as she was crossing the main road running through Dema.

Her mother, Juliana Vito (24), told BBC that she found out about the accident from neighbours and ran to the scene. She said:

I thought she was going to wake up. Till now I keep thinking it’s just a dream. I’m deeply hurt.

Vito said that the driver of the vehicle was not present when she arrived at the scene. She added that the driver had not contacted the family directly since the incident.

Vito explained that the driver’s colleagues had apologised on his behalf, telling her that he had left the scene because he was “affected by the accident”. Said Vito:

I felt like he wasn’t really sorry. I wish he came directly so I could pour my heart out.

The girl’s father, Silvester Takhamanya, told the BBC they were given US$2,000 by the US embassy to cover funeral arrangements.

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed the embassy had provided “support to the girl’s family” and said representatives attended the funeral.

Ruvarashe’s parents, who do not live together, said she lived up to her name, which means “flower of God” in the Shona language.

Vito, who said she had dropped out of school when she had become pregnant with her, said:

I still can’t believe she is gone. She was my only child. I thought she was going to take care of me one day. I’m just surviving but my life and my hope are gone. I’m dying day by day.

Ruvarashe’s parents want the driver of the car that killed their daughter to sit down with them and explain what happened. Said Takamhanya:

He should come back and say sorry.

Her parents said she loved school and wanted to be an air hostess when she grew up.

