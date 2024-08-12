Epworth Man Kills Infant Daughter Conceived Without His Consent

The infant daughter succumbed to her injuries and died upon being admitted to a local clinic in Epworth. Police said:

Police in Harare have arrested Edison Chidzingwa (38) for a case of murder which occurred at a house in Overspill, Epworth on 10/08/24. The suspect assaulted his wife and daughter (3 months) with electric cables all over the body. The suspect had accused his wife of conceiving the daughter without his consent. The daughter died upon admission at a local clinic in Epworth.

In an unrelated case, Police in Kadoma have arrested 27 suspects in connection with a case of murder and public violence that occurred in Battlefields on August 9, 2024.

Police said the incident involved a violent clash between two rival groups, identified as Ziga and Magrigamba, at the Matigimu compound.

The altercation resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman named Matron Mpofu.

The confrontation also led to the destruction of several shacks and two vehicles in the area.

Furthermore, various household items, including clothes, furniture, and cellphones, were set on fire during the chaos.

More: Pindula News

