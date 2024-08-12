Heroes Day: ERC Urges Government To Uphold Political Freedoms

ERC Africa recognises and values the contributions of the gallant men and women, young and old, both living and departed who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country from colonial rule, ensure right to access land as well as the right to vote.

The gains of the liberation struggle, now attained in the Constitution of Zimbabwe under Chapter 4 of The Bill of Rights, play a major role in the right to free and fair elections in the country.

While we applaud the government for the rehabilitation and construction of roads and some key infrastructure currently underway under the Transport and Infrastructural Development Ministry, we remind the country’s leadership to also prioritise improving health facilities and supplies to guarantee right to health and right to life as well as political rights freedoms with same zeal and urgency.

As we commemorate this year’s Heroes Day, we commend and encourage the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa to honour his public position and respect the Constitution of Zimbabwe with regards to his tenure in office, to ensure peaceful and constitutional transitions.

Lastly, the efforts and sacrifices made by our fallen and living heroes can only be fulfilled when Zimbabweans are free to express their views and free to associate with any political party without being violated or intimidated.

We encourage the government to work together with citizens in creating a democratic, peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe for all, regardless of tribe, gender or political views and associations.

Happy Heroes Day Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News

