Mnangagwa Presents Silver Cross Medals To Siblings Who Rescued Grandmother From Crocodile

In a social media post, the Office of the President highlighted the remarkable bravery displayed by the Magaya siblings in January this year, when they confronted and fought off a crocodile that had dragged their grandmother into a river.

A viral video of the children recounting the harrowing encounter captivated the nation, showcasing their instinctive determination to save their loved one’s life. Said the boy:

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

We saw her being dragged into the river by a crocodile. This is when we found a long stick which we stretched towards her and pulled her out. It tried to attack her on the leg and I blocked the crocodile by inserting a hand in the mouth, preventing it from pulling her into the river.

The younger sister then placed a leg on the crocodile’s head and attacked its eyes with a stick, forcing it to let go and retreat into the water.

The children managed to drag their grandmother out of the water and after noticing injuries to one of her legs, they called for help, and a villager assisted her back home.

The Silver Cross of Zimbabwe is one of the country’s highest honours, awarded in recognition of distinguished acts of gallantry and valour.

The Magaya siblings’ bravery has cemented their place in the nation’s history, ensuring their legacy will continue to motivate and uplift generations to come.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment