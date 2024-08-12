Violent ZANU PF Provincial Youth Chairman Gets 2-Year-jail Term

The State’s case, as presented by prosecutor Godknows Mugondo, was that on March 2, 2024, Mandebvu assaulted former Masvingo City Mayor Collen Maboke, his wife Tariro, and a relative, Simbarashe Matyei, after their car side-swiped the vehicle in which Mandebvu was travelling in along the Masvingo-Nyika road. The incident occurred at night.

Mandebvu then pursued Maboke’s vehicle, which was being driven by his wife, and blocked it after around 10 kilometres.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Mandebvu disembarked from his vehicle, accompanied by several men, and they assaulted Maboke, his wife, and Matyei, who was allegedly struck in the face with a bottle.

Mandebvu’s left foot was run over by a vehicle as he was assaulting the trio. Medical reports showed that the foot sustained permanent damage.

The case dragged on for an extended period, as Mandebvu had been presenting one excuse after another.

At one point, Mandebvu even filed attempted murder charges against Maboke, alleging that he was hit by Maboke’s vehicle, rather than any other vehicle as had been reported.

On another occasion, Mandebvu told the court that he wanted to seek a lawyer outside of Masvingo, claiming that the local lawyers were friends with Maboke and, therefore, compromised.

Ultimately, Mandebvu was convicted after the court concluded that his defence had significant flaws and that it did not make sense for Maboke to run him over after a minor misunderstanding following the side-swipe incident.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment