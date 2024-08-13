God, Not SADC, Will Solve Zimbabwe’s Problems - Chamisa

SADC is a platform. But SADC is not the ultimate or the whole answer. We are the answers ourselves. We must fix our challenges and find answers to our questions.

SADC is just a referee, but if a referee chooses not to play their role, it doesn’t mean that the players stop playing. You play, but you know that you are on your own.

Chamisa also lamented the stark disparities in quality of life within Zimbabwe, noting the emergence of a divide between an elite class and the struggling majority. He said:

People do not have a decent life. The cost of living is skyrocketing. Prices are high and life is hard in Zimbabwe. School fees and taxes are very high. There’s no good news for the ordinary citizen. In fact, we have two countries in one. One for the few who are living very well and a high life, but it is a dishonest life. And the majority, who have nothing. So we have vene (the few elite) on one end, and vese (majority) on the other. Zimbabwe is a sick country.

Chamisa elaborated on the indicators of a sick country. He said:

The happiness index is at its lowest. We are the least happy people in the whole world. There is gloom and doom, sadness all around us. Any country that has political prisoners is a sick country. Any country that has over five million of its citizens in the diaspora is a sick country. Any country that has unemployment above 90% is a sick country. Any country, by world standards, with 49% of its people living in extreme poverty, is a sick country. A country with the highest inflation across the whole world is a sick country.

More: Pindula News

