ZANU PF Has Betrayed Zimbabwe's Liberation Legacy - Valerio

Forgotten are the sacrifices made by the veterans of our liberation struggle, whose dreams of a free and prosperous Zimbabwe have been shattered by a regime that has lost its way.

According to UZA, the ruling ZANU PF party has abandoned the ideals of the liberation struggle, for which thousands of people sacrificed their lives. Said the opposition party:

Zimbabwe’s independence was hard-won, with thousands of lives lost in the bitter struggle against colonial rule. The 1980 ZANU (PF) manifesto spoke of a nationalist, socialist Pan-Africanist and democratic Republic – a nation that would rise from the ashes of oppression to lead Africa in economic development and social emancipation. Yet, today, we find ourselves far removed from these noble objectives. Arrogance and entitlement, born from a culture of power and privilege, have consumed the ruling party, diverting it from its original mission. Once a beacon of hope and inspiration, Zimbabwe now stands as a cautionary tale. A nation that could have been an example for Africa has instead become a symbol of what happens when leaders lose sight of the people’s needs. Our economy lies in ruins, our societies are unsafe, and our people are forced to flee their homeland in search of a better life. The dream of a prosperous Zimbabwe has been replaced by the harsh reality of poverty, oppression and disenfranchisement.

UZA acknowledged the role played by the Zimbabwean military in protecting the nation and its citizens but also argued that the army has contributed to the country’s deterioration. UZA added:

The involvement of the military in politics has eroded the trust of the people and compromised the integrity of our democratic institutions. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces should be a projection of security and stability, yet their role in the political sphere has often exacerbated the challenges we face. As UZA, we believe that the true heroes of Zimbabwe are not just those who fought in the liberation struggle, but also the ordinary citizens who continue to fight for their dignity and rights in the face of overwhelming odds. Our teachers, nurses, low-ranking soldiers, police officers and civil servants are the unsung heroes who deserve recognition and support. We must honour their contributions and work to restore the dignity of all Zimbabweans.

UZA urged Zimbabweans to rededicate themselves to the ideals of justice, democracy and equality that the country’s liberation heroes fought for, and to demand accountability from those in positions of power.

