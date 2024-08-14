Africa CDC Declares Monkeypox Outbreak A Public Health Emergency

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) platform on Tuesday night, the Africa CDC emphasized the urgency and gravity of the situation, calling for immediate and coordinated action across the African continent to address the MPox outbreak. Reads the statement:

In a critical move to safeguard the health and security of millions, our Director General at Africa CDC

has officially declared the ongoing Mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) during a special press briefing today. This declaration highlights the urgency and gravity of the situation, demanding immediate and coordinated action across Africa. We are mobilising all available resources, working closely with member states, strengthening partnerships, and intensifying efforts to contain and mitigate the impact of Mpox.

MPox is a viral disease caused by the Monkeypox virus, which is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus, the same genus as the smallpox virus.

It is called “Monkeypox” because it was first identified in colonies of monkeys kept for research purposes in 1958.

Monkeypox can spread from infected animals to humans through direct contact with body fluids, skin lesions, or respiratory droplets.

Human-to-human transmission can occur through close physical contact, exposure to contaminated materials, or respiratory droplets.

The virus can also be transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth, or through close contact.

Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion.

This is followed by the development of a rash that evolves from macules to papules, vesicles, pustules, and finally scabs.

The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks, with the rash being the most distinctive feature.

Monkeypox is generally a self-limiting illness, but it can lead to medical complications, especially in young children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals. Deaths from MPox are rare.

