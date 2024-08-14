CCC Councillor's Family Blocked From Visiting Him In Prison

The visitors comprised Reverend Mujati, the councillor’s mother, his sister Sithelempilo, nephew Leo as well as ousted councillor Sarah Cronje.

In comments shared on social media on Tuesday, the members said:

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

We were held waiting for a very long time while the prison officers were debating the situation. Other visitors easily signed the register and were permitted entry. After over an hour, the senior warden (one named Ncube) from Khami Remand came to address us, saying that we were allowed to ask questions. We were told that we were not allowed to visit Bruce, that they have been instructed by superiors that any visitors had to get special permission from the Mhlahlandlela Building.

Mhlahlandlela is a government complex housing a lot of government offices in Bulawayo.

Moyo’s family and friends claimed that prison officials were ordered by the “Provincial Prisons Officers based at Mhlahlandlela Building” to block them from visiting him.

Moyo’s family said they have raised the matter with the councillor’s lawyer.

Moyo is among scores of opposition activists and rights defenders who have been seized on different occasions since June this year by police ahead of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in Harare on 17 August.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment