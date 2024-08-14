Deadly Road Crashes In Marondera, Harare, And Nyanga Claim 16 Lives

Commissioner Nyathi said that all vehicles, whether publicly or privately owned, should be regularly serviced, checked, and certified as fit to be on the roads. This, he said, is crucial to prevent such horrific incidents from occurring in the future. Reads the statement:

FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN MARONDERA, HARARE AND NYANGA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms four fatal road traffic accidents which occurred on 12th August 2024 and 13th August 2024 in Marondera, Harare and Nyanga, in which a total of 16 people were killed.

In the Marondera fatal road traffic accident, five people were killed while three others were injured when a Toyota Iris vehicle carrying seven passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Freightliner truck with no passengers on board on 12th August 2024 at around 1500 hours on the 53-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road.

Three of the five victims were identified by their next of kin as:

Alice Mavhudzi (46), a female adult of Elmswood Park, Marondera.

Letty Mandaza (30), a female adult of Mutamba Street, Dombotombo, Marondera.

Tapiwa Mabiza (40), a male adult of Sunningdale 3, Harare.

The other two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

In the Harare fatal road traffic accident, three people were killed while 32 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi carrying 15 passengers side-swiped with a Mazda Bongo Van with four passengers on board at corner St Patricks and Seke Road on 13th August 2024 at around 0645 hours.

Subsequently, the Toyota Hiace Kombi went on to collide head-on, with a Nissan Caravan Kombi carrying 18 passengers.

The victims were identified by the next of kin as listed:

Wayne Chipuriro (42), a male adult of Chipuriro Village, Mutoko.

Pecking Feliati (40), a male adult of Unit I Extension, Seke Chitungwiza.

Christable Makwanya (32), female adult of Unit K Chitungwiza.

Two bodies of the victims were taken to Chitungwiza Hospital while the body of the third victim is at Sally Mugabe Hospital for post-mortem. The injured victims were admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 13th August 2024 at around 2100 hours at the 34-kilometre peg along Nyanga-Rwenya Road at Tangwena Turn off, Nyanga, five people were killed while 60 others were injured when a Hino Dutro Truck carrying 64 church congregates veered off the road.

Subsequently, some passengers were thrown out of the truck and some were dragged for approximately 30 metres. The accident occurred while the truck was descending a steep slope with a sharp curve.

The injured victims are admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, Nyanga District Hospital and Regina Coeli Mission Hospital. The bodies of the victims are awaiting post-mortem at Nyanga District Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, in another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 12th August 2024, at around 2200 hours along Magadzire-Dazi dust road near Nyagoma Village, Tangwena, Nyanga, a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 12 passengers overturned resulting in the death of three passengers and injury to five others and the driver.

The vehicle failed to ascend a steep hill and rolled backwards before overturning several times and landing on its wheels.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores drivers to avoid overtaking in situations which are not safe to do so. Church leaders are once again reminded to put in place appropriate means to carry congregates to curb road traffic accidents whenever they are having large gatherings.

Above all, vehicles, whether public or privately owned, should be regularly serviced, checked and certified fit to be on the roads.