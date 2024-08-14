Government Warns Against Door-to-Door Gas Tank Refilling
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has warned people that it is against the law to go door-to-door to fill up Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanks.
ZERA says this is dangerous because mishandling the LPG can cause injury, death, and damage to property.
ZERA said in a statement that LPG must only be filled at places that have been checked, approved, and given a licence to do this. ZERA said:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority wishes to advise the public that door-to-door or mobile filling of LPG at homes is illegal and unsafe.
Filling premises for LPG need to be inspected and approved by respective local authority fire departments.
ZERA has witnessed many accidents caused by mishandling of LPG in homes and dwellings. Such accidents have caused injury, death, and damage to property.
LPG regulations and the standards require that retail filling of LPG be done at inspected, designated and licensed sites, and refilling of LPG cylinders be done by fillers who have undergone ZERA approved training.
There is no operator who is licensed to conduct filling of LPG at people’s homes and anyone doing so should be reported to ZERA or the police for endangering public safety and operating without a licence.
ZERA said only delivery of pre-filled cylinders and collection of empty cylinders by licensed retailers for refilling at licensed premises is permitted.
