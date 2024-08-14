Government Warns Against Door-to-Door Gas Tank Refilling

5 minutes ago Wed, 14 Aug 2024 12:48:16 GMT

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has warned people that it is against the law to go door-to-door to fill up Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanks.

ZERA says this is dangerous because mishandling the LPG can cause injury, death, and damage to property.

ZERA said in a statement that LPG must only be filled at places that have been checked, approved, and given a licence to do this. ZERA said:

