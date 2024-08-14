Justice Mawadze To Preside Over Bail Hearing For Czech National

Slavik was denied bail by Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi who ruled that there was overwhelming evidence that Slavik committed the offence with which he was charged.

The magistrate said that if he was released, he would likely abscond because of the country’s porous borders.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Prosecutor Tarisai Muvengi also argued that Slavik faces 20 years in jail and that was a serious offence.

The Czech’s charge was altered from spreading falsehoods to publishing a false statement with the intention to incite the public.

Slavik is alleged to have recorded a statement in a video in which he said that there was no water or electricity in Masvingo.

His lawyer told the court that Masvingo was going for days without water and 12 hours without electricity.

The State dropped another charge against Slavik, that is, criminal nuisance.

Slavik reportedly wailed in court after he was denied bail.

He was initially remanded to August 16, 2024, but this was later changed to be the trial date after his lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure protested and the magistrate concurred.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment