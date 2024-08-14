SA Home Affairs Minister Announces Changes To Expedite Work Permits For ZEP Holders

However, Schreiber has acknowledged that the waiver for the SAQA certificate requirement was mistakenly omitted from the notifications sent to ZEP holders at the time.

To rectify this, the necessary amendment was officially published last Wednesday. Said Schreiber:

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

This defeated the purpose of the waiver, as it created a bottleneck with home affairs officials unsure of how to process the applications. A legal opinion further confirmed that this oversight needed to be corrected through a technical amendment issued via a circular. Thanks to this correction, we hope to speed up the process of migrating away from the ZEP towards mainstream work visas for applicants who contribute to the economy and qualify in terms of the law. It should be noted that the waiver only enables ZEP holders to submit applications more speedily and does not influence the subsequent outcome of any application. All relevant criteria must still be met for a specific application to be successful.

Schreiber also said the substantial backlog of visa applications, which stood at 306,000 at the end of May.

To address this, the department’s “backlog team” is now working in two daily shifts to mitigate the delays.

Currently, about 178,000 ZEP holders, who are authorised to live and work in South Africa, face a looming deadline as their permits are set to expire by 2025.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment