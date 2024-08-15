Harare Reports 4.1% HIV Positivity Rate Among Women And Girls

5 minutes ago Thu, 15 Aug 2024 16:27:39 GMT

The City of Harare has released the HIV statistics for June 2024, comprehensive HIV testing was conducted among girls and women aged 15 years and older.

In a public notice issued this Thursday, 15 August, the local authority said that a total of 11,456 individuals participated in the testing process and the overall positivity rate for HIV during this period was found to be 4.1%.

Breaking down the statistics by age group, the City of Harare said that among those aged 15 to 24 years, 180 out of 5,409 tested positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.3%.

Feedback