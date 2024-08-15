Harare Reports 4.1% HIV Positivity Rate Among Women And Girls
The City of Harare has released the HIV statistics for June 2024, comprehensive HIV testing was conducted among girls and women aged 15 years and older.
In a public notice issued this Thursday, 15 August, the local authority said that a total of 11,456 individuals participated in the testing process and the overall positivity rate for HIV during this period was found to be 4.1%.
Breaking down the statistics by age group, the City of Harare said that among those aged 15 to 24 years, 180 out of 5,409 tested positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.3%.
For the age group of 25 to 49 years, 252 out of 5,647 individuals tested positive, leading to a positivity rate of 4.5%.
In the oldest group, those aged 50 years and above, 37 out of 400 tested positive, which corresponds to a positivity rate of 9.25%.
Meanwhile, nationally, the HIV prevalence for the 15-49 years age group is 10.49% and the HIV prevalence for Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city is 11.75%.
Prevalence refers to the proportion of old and new HIV infections per population.
Positivity is the proportion of HIV-positive infections of the total number of people tested.
More: Pindula News