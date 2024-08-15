Mambo Dhuterere Prepares To Release New Album "Kudenga Kuna Manuwere"

It seems that Winky D will be featured in at least one song on Mambo Dhuterere’s upcoming album.

This isn’t surprising, as Dhuterere has previously collaborated with non-Gospel artists like Mbeu and Seh Calaz.

In November 2023, Mambo Dhuterere addressed social media rumours claiming that he was abandoned by his wife after allegedly impregnating a woman from his church.

Reports surfaced that his wife and the alleged mistress had an altercation at a car wash after she discovered the supposed infidelity.

The “Dare Guru” hitmaker, whose real name is Darlington Mutseta, expressed his shock that people were believing these rumours without any evidence.

Earlier, Dhuterere had shared that he was struggling with mental, emotional, and spiritual distress, which only fueled the speculation surrounding his personal life.

Mambo Dhuterere’s latest album, “Nadah Pachiputukezi,” was released in 2023. Its launch featured gospel pioneers Charles Charamba and his wife Olivia, as well as other artists and prominent figures.

