Twelve Arrested in Gokwe For Alleged Anti-Government Protest

It is alleged that among those arrested are the two wives of Tawanda Siampongo from the Gokwe-Kabuyuni constituency, who were taken into custody after the police failed to find their husband.

In a viral video circulated on Thursday, the leader of a group of activists, who identified himself as Givemore Chuma, said:

SADC must not be used to sanitise President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illegitimacy. This is what we are saying as the inhabitants of Gokwe. We are holding these demonstrations to send out a clear message.

It has been common knowledge through the years that people from Gokwe are backward, but today we have taken the first step in sending the message that we are not supporting the conferment of the SADC chairmanship to Mnangagwa.

He must leave the office. No one voted for him to power. What lessons does SADC intend to impart to citizens across the region?

It is unfair to reward election theft in such a manner. What we appreciate is the fact that Advocate Nelson Chamisa won this election and he is the one who deserves the chairmanship.

I am not the one who is saying this. I am just the spokesperson on behalf of Zimbabweans and the people of Gokwe.

If he (Chamisa) is not the one to take the helm then we have to take it to the street on the 17th of August. The Constitution’s Section 59 allows us to demonstrate.

ZANU PF has made it clear that power in Zimbabwe will not be transferred through the ballot. We need a democratic government in Zimbabwe. The ruling party has failed for the past 44 years.