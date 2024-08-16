"You Can't Please Everyone", Macheso Responds to Critics Of "Kupa Kuturika" Album

Conversely, his devoted fans have praised the new release as a masterful work of art.

In an interview with H-Metro‘s Rest Mutore, Macheso said that criticism fuels his motivation to improve as an artist and encourages him to continue working hard. He said:

Generally, in life, you can’t make everyone happy. That’s the nature of life. And critics or vaya vanomhura vakashota chinhu chacho hachiendeki. They actually add fuel to the fire; a vehicle starts with a spark, and for the engine to run you need that spark. Saka kushora ikoko kunonaka kwatiri, tinokuda. I actually pay attention to the criticism or should I call it denunciation somehow, it gives me the energy to be a better artist and keep working hard. Despite being in the game for all these years, I learn every day. But, we are used to it (criticism), what I know is there are others out there who are enjoying the new music. It’s unfortunate that everyone is now a music expert, get me right I don’t have a problem with that, that’s why takati isu chedu hubvonga chete, kushata kana nhapitapi vachadudzira ivo. Pakabuda first song yakabva yatotanga kubhembwa, that’s what shows us that this is new music and we are actually happy about it. What I only condemn are sponsored critics, there are others who never see anything good in Macheso or this other artist. You can actually see that this is orchestrated, because it’s the same people, using the same way. They always say good about you when they want to sell their content. Today the same person is saying Macheso is a legend, tomorrow it’s the opposite. And they do it by mentioning other artist’s name, I will not mention names because we are used to this. I have been in this game for so long.

Macheso also said that he does not compare himself to other musicians, especially in light of critics who claim that a new generation of sungura artists, including Mark Ngwazi, is taking over the genre. He said:

I am not and was never in music for competition. Ndiripo kurwisa mumunda mangu, ndoti ah tarira bagwe ririmo iro. This issue of comparison has seen a number of musicians with potential failing to make it over the years. This is not new, it happened before but I am still here. It is happening now, and the time will come kana Mwari vatichengeta, you will come with the same question, ndoti honaka Mutore, I am still here. We sing for the same audience and it is always important to embrace each other, taking the rivalry or competition path ndaona zvisina kuperera vamwe zvakanaka. Besides the so called (music) analysts, I have also seen other artists or their camps doing these comparisons, well it’s their strategies we no issues with it but that doesn’t stop of us from sharing our experiences. Artists can’t make comparisons or blow their own trumpets because they are not the owners of this work (music), let’s leave it to our fans. If you do that, there is a problem and it shows you are immature, isu tobva tati uri mafikizolo, because those with experience won’t do that. An artist should compete with his or her own work and aim to be better in every new project. Uchasiya munda wako uchirarira nesora, kwangu hakuna, uri kutoita maricho kumapindu angu, paunozopepuka nguva inenge yapera, unoti dai ndaka. Run your own race and stop focusing on others.

In response to commentators who say his music has evolved over the years, Macheso likened it to cars: while the model may change, the essence of the brand remains constant. He said:

Let me give you an example of clothing, are you wearing the same design those who lived in the early 80s used to wear? Cars are even evolving but it’s the same brand and still, others cry for the old model, that’s the nature of life as well. That is the same with music, so should I reproduce Shedia or Charakupa nekuti yakanakidza? The good thing is the songs are still there and they can still listen to them, but we have to give them new music. The same people who are saying give us Chikwambo, we want that, are the same people who will say ah chazopera manje chitubu chiya, chazopwa. I have made two steps forward and someone wants me to make 3 000 steps backwards, ndenge ndichiitei. What I’m saying is we have our own formation at Orchestra Mberikwazvo, it’s the same with football. And, when the coach realised that the formation is now familiar, he changes and finds another winning formula, because the idea is to always win. Those who remain stuck in the past become punching bags. On that issue, I would say tiri bho pahu wrong hwedu. As an artist, you should not be predictable.

