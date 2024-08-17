Methodist Church Denies Covering For Waddilove High School Teacher

Nyahwo had been suspended for three months while awaiting the resolution of the court proceedings. Ruled the court:

There is a possibility that the allegations could be a result of work politics. The doubt that exists works in the accused’s favour. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 In casu, thus the court has decided to err on the caution and exonerate the accused on the charges. In the foregoing, the accused is found not guilty and acquitted.

During the court proceedings, several students who testified said that they were “coached” by a teacher to provide statements against Nyahwo.

Nyahwo also faced a government disciplinary committee, which subsequently cleared him of the same allegations.

MCZ secretary for education Daniel Muzenda said the contents of the letter circulating on social media were falsehoods. Said Muzenda:

We are unfazed by that, we are not giving in to the demands of people who spread falsehoods. There is normalcy at our school and it is business as usual. Our teacher, Nyahwo, was accused of indecent assault and it is public knowledge that he was acquitted by the courts. Government also conducted its own investigations and he was cleared. This is the position. Whoever is behind the message circulating has his or her own motive, we are not moved by that.

The anonymous letter’s author also accused the MCZ-run institution of transferring teachers perceived to be opposed to Nyahwo. Said Muzenda:

As for the issue of transfers, it is false to say that they emanate from this issue. It is a routine thing within our organisations. Teachers or school heads can be transferred following necessary procedures. For example, we have a school head who was transferred five times, rotating our schools. It’s not new at all.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment