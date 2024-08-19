Dynamos Defeats ZESCO, Ngezi Platinum Stars Held By AS Maniema

Chigowe, who recently said he was targetting the group stage of the competition, anticipates a fierce response from the Zambians in the return leg, scheduled for Saturday. Said Chigowe (via NewsDay):

It's always gratifying when you get the maximum points. It was a difficult encounter, but credit to the boys for grinding out the much-needed result. My clarion call to the boys now is not to be fooled by this win and rest on their laurels because one thing for sure is that ZESCO will be coming back in full force and their being at home this time around makes the puzzle very difficult for us.

Chigowe said DeMbare should consistently participate in CAF inter-club competitions. Dynamos is the only Zimbabwean team to have reached the finals of the CAF Champions League, a tournament regarded as more prestigious than the CAF Confederation Cup. Said Chigowe:

Dynamos is a huge institution; we belong to the big boys league, but be that as it may, we will fight until the end. We have walked on a similar road before reaching the finals of the Champions League, so this is certainly where we belong, and we will fight tooth and nail to ensure that we get the recognition that we deserve in African football.

Ngezi Platinum Stars fought to a goalless draw against AS Maniema of DRC in their CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture on Saturday.

The reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions hosted the first leg in Zambia, as no stadium in Zimbabwe meets CAF certification for hosting football matches.

The second leg is set to be played in the DRC on August 25, 2024, with the winner advancing to face Petro de Luanda of Angola, who received a bye in the preliminary round.

