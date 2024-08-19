Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars Get US$50 000 Cash Boost From CAF
Teams participating in the preliminary stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will each receive US$50,000.
Previously, clubs had to reach the group stages to be eligible for any share of the overall prize money.
Zimbabwe is represented by Ngezi Platinum Stars in the CAF Champions League and Dynamos in the Confederation Cup.
The first preliminary round commenced this past weekend, with first-leg matches held on Saturday and Sunday, followed by return legs scheduled for the coming weekend. The second preliminary round will take place in September.
In recent years, the CAF executive has notably increased its investment in African club football.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League now receive US$4 million, up from US$2.5 million in 2022.
Similarly, the champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup now take home over US$2 million, compared to US$1.2 million the previous year.
In 2023, clubs benefitted from a substantial financial boost from the African Football League, which offered a total prize money of US$8 million.
More: Pindula News