Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars Get US$50 000 Cash Boost From CAF

6 minutes ago Mon, 19 Aug 2024 18:12:55 GMT

Teams participating in the preliminary stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will each receive US$50,000.

Previously, clubs had to reach the group stages to be eligible for any share of the overall prize money.

Zimbabwe is represented by Ngezi Platinum Stars in the CAF Champions League and Dynamos in the Confederation Cup.

