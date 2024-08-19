Eight Killed In Head-On Collision At Save Bridge

FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 135-KILOMETRE PEG ALONG CHIVHU-NYAZURA ROAD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 135-kilometre peg along Chivhu-Nyazura Road at Save Bridge on 18th August 2024 at around 1950 hours.

Eight people were killed while four others were injured when a Nissan Vannet VN200 vehicle which was travelling towards Dorowa with 11 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Shackman truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the accident occurred after the Nissan Vannet N200 vehicle hit a grid on the bridge resulting in the ball joint of the vehicle dislodging. Subsequently, the vehicle veered onto the oncoming lane.

The driver of the Shackman truck fled the scene, leaving behind the vehicle and some documents.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of seven of the eight victims who were identified by their next of kin as listed:

Priviledge Muzanenhamo (41), a female adult of Timire Park, Ruwa, Harare

Wadzanayi Kamhunga (30), a female adult of Kuwadzana 1, Harare

Elizabeth Tomu (30), a female adult of Timire Park, Ruwa, Harare

Aleck Zenda (31), a male adult of Timire Park, Ruwa, Harare

Angela Kamhunga (25), a female adult of Kuwadzana 1, Harare

George Kamhunga (34), a male adult of Timire Park, Ruwa, Harare

Anotida Zenda (1), a female infant of Timire Park, Ruwa, Harare

The bodies of the eight victims were taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured victims are admitted at the same hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores all road users to exercise caution and adhere to road rules and regulations to prevent such accidents. Motorists are urged to prioritize the servicing of their vehicles to ensure that the vehicles are fit and secure to carry passengers or goods on the roads.

The Police is concerned with pirate taxis or mushikashika vehicles which are being used to flout traffic laws and in the process get involved in road traffic accidents. It is sad to note that some of these vehicles will be overloaded with no regard for the safety of travellers.

