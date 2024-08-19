Silobela Man (55) Killed For "Dating" Nephew's Wife
A 46-year-old Silobela man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his uncle whom he suspected of dating his wife.
Felix Chingama (46) allegedly struck his uncle, Prosper Munanzvi (55) with a brick once on the head and then hit him with a log all over the body. The incident occurred at Kombora Village, Silobela, on 17 August 2024. Police said:
Police in Kwekwe have arrested Felix Chingama (46) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Village Kombora, Silobela on 17/08/24.Feedback
The suspect struck his uncle, Prosper Munanzvi (55) with a brick once on the head and then hit him with a log all over the body. The suspect had accused the victim of dating his wife. The victim died on the spot.
In another murder case, on 14 August, police in Nyamandlovu, Lupane arrested Siphethebuhle Nkomo (20) after she allegedly strangled to death her 18-month-old son after failing to silence him while crying at Zimdabule Village 4, Deli, Nyamandlovu. The incident occurred that same day.
More: Pindula News
