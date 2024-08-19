Silobela Man (55) Killed For "Dating" Nephew's Wife

20 minutes ago Mon, 19 Aug 2024 17:50:10 GMT

A 46-year-old Silobela man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his uncle whom he suspected of dating his wife.

Felix Chingama (46) allegedly struck his uncle, Prosper Munanzvi (55) with a brick once on the head and then hit him with a log all over the body. The incident occurred at Kombora Village, Silobela, on 17 August 2024. Police said: